Woman suffers paralysis after hit-and-run crash Downtown, Madison police say

Doctors reported that a woman suffered some kind of paralysis after a hit-and-run crash Downtown on Sunday night, Madison police reported.
The 23-year-old Madison woman was driving on East Gorham Street near North Butler Street about 7:20 p.m. when another car collided with her car, sending both vehicles onto the sidewalk, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Witnesses told police the driver of the other car had been operating in a closed construction lane just prior to the collision. That driver fled the scene on foot and is being sought by police, DeSpain said.
