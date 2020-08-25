Woman suffers paralysis after hit-and-run crash Downtown, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Doctors reported that a woman suffered some kind of paralysis after a hit-and-run crash Downtown on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

The 23-year-old Madison woman was driving on East Gorham Street near North Butler Street about 7:20 p.m. when another car collided with her car, sending both vehicles onto the sidewalk, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Witnesses told police the driver of the other car had been operating in a closed construction lane just prior to the collision. That driver fled the scene on foot and is being sought by police, DeSpain said.

