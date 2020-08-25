 Skip to main content
Woman suffers paralysis after hit-and-run crash Downtown, Madison police say
Woman suffers paralysis after hit-and-run crash Downtown, Madison police say

Madison police squad
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Doctors reported that a woman suffered some kind of paralysis after a hit-and-run crash Downtown on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

The 23-year-old Madison woman was driving on East Gorham Street near North Butler Street about 7:20 p.m. when another car collided with her car, sending both vehicles onto the sidewalk, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Witnesses told police the driver of the other car had been operating in a closed construction lane just prior to the collision. That driver fled the scene on foot and is being sought by police, DeSpain said.

Killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott tops recent notable crimes in Madison area

