 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshots in Janesville, police say
alert

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshots in Janesville, police say

Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was shot multiple times early Saturday in Janesville, police reported.

At 1:31 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a person suffering a gunshot wound in the 400 block of South Ringold Street, and when they arrived they found a 58-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds, Lt. Chad Pearson said in a report.

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

The woman was taken to Mercy Hospital Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries, Pearson said.

All parties involved in the shooting have been identified, they are known to each other, and they are cooperating with law enforcement, Pearson said.

No information was available on anyone being in custody. The shooting remains under investigation and further information will be released later, Pearson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Janesville police at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636. Tips also can be texted to 274637 by typing JACS and a message.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics