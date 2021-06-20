Woman suffers life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshots in Janesville, police say

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was shot multiple times early Saturday in Janesville, police reported.

At 1:31 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a person suffering a gunshot wound in the 400 block of South Ringold Street, and when they arrived they found a 58-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds, Lt. Chad Pearson said in a report.

The woman was taken to Mercy Hospital Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries, Pearson said.

All parties involved in the shooting have been identified, they are known to each other, and they are cooperating with law enforcement, Pearson said.

No information was available on anyone being in custody. The shooting remains under investigation and further information will be released later, Pearson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Janesville police at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636. Tips also can be texted to 274637 by typing JACS and a message.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.