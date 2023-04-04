A woman stabbed a man during a domestic disturbance on the Southwest Side early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the 10 block of Schroeder Court around 3:25 a.m. Saturday and found a woman and a man inside the building who had sustained injuries as the result of a domestic altercation and they were taken to area hospitals, Sgt. Jared Prado said in a statement.

No information was available on the extent of their injuries.

Chief Shon Barnes in his blog listed the incident as an attempted homicide and said the “38-year-old female suspect stabbed the victim.”

Prado said the investigation is being led by the department’s Violent Crime Unit and police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.