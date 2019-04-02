A Madison man survived a knife attack Monday by a woman who he's in an ongoing dispute with, with the suspect fleeing the scene.
The knife attack happened at about 10:15 a.m. in a parking lot on West Terrace Drive on the city's Far East Side, Madison police said.
The 26-year-old victim was stabbed in the face, with the knife almost cutting the man's carotid artery.
"The wound could have been fatal," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "As it is, he needed numerous stitches both inside and outside his mouth."
Police said the victim was confronted by three women in the parking lot.
Police Chief Mike Koval said in his blog on Tuesday that the suspect is the grandmother of the victim's child.
"The suspect swung a knife at him several times as she chased him around his car," DeSpain said. "He was eventually able to get into his car and drive away."
Police learned of the stabbing when the man went to the hospital.
"He's in an ongoing dispute with the suspect," DeSpain said. "She has not been located."
No description of the suspect was given, except that she's 40 years old.
DeSpain said the suspect faces a tentative charge of first-degree reckless endangering safety when she's found and arrested.
