Woman stabbed in head at South Side residence, Madison police say

A man was arrested after stabbing a 38-year-old woman in the head at a South Side residence Saturday evening, Madison police said.
The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after getting stabbed around 7:15 p.m. on the 10 block of Malibu Drive near the Capital Springs State Recreation Area, Sgt. Jared Prado said in a statement.
Her attacker, a 33-year-old man who she knew, was later found and arrested by police. The man's name and the tentative charges he faces were not released. Madison police did not immediately respond to email inquiries.