Woman stabbed following argument on North Side, police say

A woman was stabbed twice Saturday night, once in her abdomen and once in her elbow, after entering a North Side apartment amid an argument according to police.

The woman had gone to the apartment, in the 1900 block of Northport Drive, at around 8:43 p.m. Saturday with her brother to confront the occupants about something that was said earlier at a birthday party, according to a statement by Madison police Lt. Jennifer Hannah.

Another man, one of two occupants in the apartment, heard the woman outside of his door, opened it, pushed the woman away and told her to leave, according to Hannah.

The woman's brother entered the apartment and began to fight with the male occupant while the woman ran into the apartment and attacked a female occupant. The male occupant of the apartment was able to grab a kitchen knife with one hand, while fighting with the woman's brother with the other hand, and swung it at the two fighting women, Hannah said.

The male occupant stabbed the woman, once in the right elbow and once in the right side of her abdomen. The woman and her brother then ran out of the apartment, Hannah said.

Dispatch received multiple calls - at least one about a stabbed woman in a parking lot, and one from the male occupant of the apartment, who called police to notify them that a woman entered his apartment, had been stabbed and had since left, Hannah said.

The stabbed woman's injuries are not life-threatening and once she is released from the hospital, she will be arrested, Hannah said.

