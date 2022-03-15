Woman stabbed at Madison's tiny shelter homeless encampment, police say

A 29-year-old woman was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after getting stabbed at Madison's tiny shelter encampment for homeless individuals on the Southeast Side, police said.

The woman, whose injuries are non-life-threatening, was visiting a friend when someone stabbed her with what police believe was a screwdriver, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The suspect in the attack is a 52-year-old woman who lives at the encampment, Fryer said. Police have not yet made any arrests.

The encampment at 3202 Dairy Drive has been providing shelter and services for roughly 30 homeless people since November. The site is the city's fire legal tiny shelter encampment. It has already provided a path to permanent housing for some.

Officers responded to the encampment shortly before 4 a.m. after a woman walked to Madison Fire Station 14 to report the stabbing, Fryer said.

The suspect had left the area before police arrived, Fryer said. The 29-year-old woman was taken to the hospital. Police have not identified either woman. It's unclear what motivated the attack.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.