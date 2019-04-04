A woman driving on the East Side Wednesday night saw a parked car that looked familiar, and realized it was her father-in-law's stolen car, so she called police and the driver was arrested.
Jalin Jones, 17, Madison, was tentatively charged with auto theft and felony bail jumping, Madison police said.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. near Milwaukee Street.
"The woman thought she recognized the parked car, so she took a closer glance and realized it was her father-in-law's car, which had been stolen Feb. 28," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The suspect got into the car and drove off, with the woman trailing him in her car while calling police.
"The stolen car stopped on Prairie Rose Road and the young man started walking away," DeSpain said. "Police were on the scene shortly afterward and took him into custody."
Jones was arrested Feb. 9 on auto theft charges for allegedly driving a different stolen car.
"In both cases, victims had left their vehicles unlocked and running when they were stolen," DeSpain said.
