Woman smashes out windows and torches ex-boyfriend’s car on South Side, Madison police say
Woman smashes out windows and torches ex-boyfriend’s car on South Side, Madison police say

Madison police squad car
HOWARD HARDEE, STATE JOURNAL

A Madison woman smashed out the windows of a car her ex-boyfriend drives and then torched it Tuesday on the South Side, Madison police reported.

Police and fire crews responded to the 2000 block of Greenway Cross about 5 p.m. on reports that a parked Chevy Impala was becoming engulfed in flames, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A witness told officers that a woman armed with a baseball bat had broken out the car's windows prior to dousing it with gas and setting it on fire, DeSpain said.

Another witness got the license plate of the suspect's car, and Kelly S. Hayes, 34, of Madison, was later arrested on tentative charges of arson and criminal damage to property, DeSpain said.

Hayes had a past relationship with a man who drives the car, which was a total loss, DeSpain said.

