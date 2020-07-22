Woman smashes out windows and torches ex-boyfriend’s car on South Side, Madison police say

A Madison woman smashed out the windows of a car her ex-boyfriend drives and then torched it Tuesday on the South Side, Madison police reported.
Police and fire crews responded to the 2000 block of Greenway Cross about 5 p.m. on reports that a parked Chevy Impala was becoming engulfed in flames, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
A witness told officers that a woman armed with a baseball bat had broken out the car's windows prior to dousing it with gas and setting it on fire, DeSpain said.
Another witness got the license plate of the suspect's car, and Kelly S. Hayes, 34, of Madison, was later arrested on tentative charges of arson and criminal damage to property, DeSpain said.
Hayes had a past relationship with a man who drives the car, which was a total loss, DeSpain said.
Home shot up, fatal I-94 crash top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Far East Side home shot up early Monday, Madison police say
Person killed, another injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-94, police say
Man, 18, charged with rape in 2018 wanted for more violent crimes while out on bail, police say
Police, family saying little about investigation of alleged hate crime
2 charged with entering State Street stores during riot; police say 1 also looted at East Towne
State Patrol using aerial enforcement in Dane, Jefferson, Marquette counties starting Wednesday
Woman drove into vehicle, on curb to nearly hit bystanders on East Side, Madison police say
Feds seek 5 with possible connection to Madison firebombing, offer another reward
Authorities identify man killed in I-94 crash
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.