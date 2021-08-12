 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman sleeping when South Side residence hit by gunfire, Madison police say
alert

Woman sleeping when South Side residence hit by gunfire, Madison police say

Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 69-year-old woman was sleeping Thursday morning when her South Side residence was hit by gunfire, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 5:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3000 block of Churchill Drive, and the woman reported that she was sleeping upstairs when her residence was struck by gunfire, Lt. Daniel Perez said in a statement.

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene and no injuries were reported, Perez said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics