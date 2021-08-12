Woman sleeping when South Side residence hit by gunfire, Madison police say

A 69-year-old woman was sleeping Thursday morning when her South Side residence was hit by gunfire, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 5:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3000 block of Churchill Drive, and the woman reported that she was sleeping upstairs when her residence was struck by gunfire, Lt. Daniel Perez said in a statement.

Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene and no injuries were reported, Perez said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

