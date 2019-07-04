Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
A woman was stabbed on Madison's South Side Thursday morning with a suspect taken into custody, police said.

Kendra R. Allen slashed and cut at the woman in the 2100 block of South Park Street shortly before 6 a.m., Lt. John Radovan said.

Allen was located by police a short distance away from the scene and taken to the Dane County, Radovan said.

The woman was treated for minor injuries, including a cut above her eye that required stitches, Radovan said.

Allen was arrested on tentative charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, battery and disorderly conduct. She is also in custody on a probation hold.

Northbound traffic on South Park Street was diverted for about one hour while the scene was processed before reopening, Radovan said. 

Shelley K. Mesch is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She earned a degree in journalism from DePaul University.

