A fight between two women Saturday afternoon turned into a BB gun vs. beer bottle battle outside a discount store, with both women arrested.
Dasheeka Cork, 20, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with second-degree reckless endangering safety, and Kalisha Williams, 25, Madison, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed, Madison police said.
It happened at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday outside the Family Dollar store, 2849 N. Sherman Ave., before both women ran into the store.
"A store employee was shaken and scared, after the one woman (Cork), who had a gun in hand, ran into the store, while being chased by another woman (Williams) who was wielding a beer bottle," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Cork allegedly shot Williams in the face and chest several times with the BB gun while both were outside, with Williams chasing Cork into the store.
"Officers arrived and were able to determine, thanks to witnesses and surveillance video, that the two had gotten into it outside in the nearby parking lot," DeSpain said.
