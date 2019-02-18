An 18-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries Sunday night when she was shot in Clinton, with the suspect arrested.
Jesus Rangel, 18, was tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety and was taken to the Rock County Jail, police said.
Police were called to 727 Milwaukee Street at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance.
Police said Rangel was the alleged shooter, with the gun found in a snowbank on Pleasant Street.
The woman was taken to Janesville Mercy Hospital.
Police said there was no threat to the public.