A woman was sexually assaulted on the Oregon Rotary Bike Trail on Thursday and authorities say they are trying to identify and find her attacker.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 5:09 p.m. reporting the stranger sex assault on the bike trail, just off Highway D on the town of Oregon, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The woman said she was walking on the trail when a man ran at her, tackled her to the ground and sexually assaulted her. She said she was able to fight him off and run to a nearby home, Schaffer said.

The woman was later taken to a local hospital, Schaffer said.

The man who attacked her fled to a nearby parking lot and is believed to have left the area in a vehicle. He was described as a white male, about 5-foot-10 with a slender build, short dark hair, a short scruffy beard, and wearing jeans and a neon yellow hooded sweatshirt, Schaffer said.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Oregon Police Department to provide extra patrol in the area, Schaffer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 608-284-6900 or leave a tip via our Sheriff’s App. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

