A woman who says she was sexually assaulted as a teenager by a West High School girls basketball coach filed a lawsuit Friday against the Madison School District, Dane County Human Services and others.
Shelton Kingcade was convicted in 2016 of sexually assaulting two girls he coached in the 1990s and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.
The plaintiff, listed as Jane Doe, 34, of New York, claims she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by Kingcade starting when she was 13 years old and he was her coach on both the Cherokee Middle School and Madison Spartans girls basketball teams, according to the lawsuit filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin. For about two years, Kingcade abused the girl at his home and in hotel rooms he rented while traveling with the teams, the lawsuit claims.
The Madison Spartans Youth Basketball program is part of the Dane County Neighborhood Intervention Program. One of the defendants in the lawsuit is Stephen Blue, who was director of the program and the Madison Spartans basketball team when the assaults occurred. The lawsuit claims Blue was aware of Kingcade’s previous conviction for sexual assault of a minor, and that the county Department of Human Services failed to adequately investigate Kingcade prior to hiring him and to supervise him when he was coaching.
The department “should have known that Kingcade was convicted of sexually abusing a minor in 1990,” the lawsuit claims. “Despite this knowledge, (the) defendant hired and retained Kingcade and placed him in a position where he was able to sexually abuse children.”
It makes a similar allegation against the Madison School District, claiming the district “knew, or reasonably should have known, that Kingcade was previously arrested and convicted of sexually abusing a minor.”
Attempts Friday night to reach representatives of the school district, Dane County and Blue were unsuccessful.
Also listed as defendants are the person who was responsible for the hiring or supervision of Kingcade, whose identity is unknown to the woman, and the Amateur Athletic Union of the United States.
The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and unspecified damages for “severe psychological, emotional and physical injuries, and emotional distress.”
The woman is represented by Herman Law of Boca Raton, Florida.