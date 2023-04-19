A woman suffered serious injuries when a stolen vehicle crashed into her vehicle on the Far West Side on Saturday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Mineral Point Road and D'onofrio Drive, with those in the stolen vehicle fleeing after the crash, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, Fryer said.

A stolen gun also was found in the vehicle, Fryer said.

No arrests have been made and police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point