A woman suffered serious injuries when a stolen vehicle crashed into her vehicle on the Far West Side on Saturday afternoon, Madison police reported.
The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Mineral Point Road and D'onofrio Drive, with those in the stolen vehicle fleeing after the crash, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, Fryer said.
A stolen gun also was found in the vehicle, Fryer said.
No arrests have been made and police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.