You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman seriously injured in T-bone crash on East Washington Avenue, Madison police say

Woman seriously injured in T-bone crash on East Washington Avenue, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
East Wash crash

Madison police shut down one side of East Washington Avenue for a few hours Thursday evening because of the crash. 

 EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

Four people were injured, one seriously, in a T-bone crash on Madison's East Side Thursday evening, police said. 

Officers responded to the crash between an SUV and a van at East Washington Avenue and Oak Street around 7:10 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department. 

Witnesses told police that the SUV had hit the side of the van. The driver fled the scene before officers arrived, police reported. 

Police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said Friday that police are still trying to identify and locate the driver, who will potentially be facing charges for the crash. 

Four passengers of the SUV were injured, including a woman who was hospitalized. She was initially in critical condition, but has since improved and is expected to survive, DeSpain said.

Suspected family killing, arrests in connection to recent unrest top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics