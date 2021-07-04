 Skip to main content
Woman seriously injured in Far East Side shooting, Madison police say
Woman seriously injured in Far East Side shooting, Madison police say

A woman was seriously injured in a shooting on the Far East Side early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched on a report of a gunshot in the 1700 block of Onsgard Road, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a report.

Arriving officers found a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until she could be taken to a local hospital, Bauman said.

The department’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating the attempted homicide, Bauman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

