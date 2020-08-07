Woman seriously injured after T-bone crash on East Washington Ave., Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four people were injured, one seriously, in a T-bone crash on Madison's East Side Avenue Thursday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the crash between an SUV and a van at East Washington Avenue and Oak Street around 7:10 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

Witnesses told police that the SUV had hit side of the van. The driver fled the scene before officers arrived, police reported.

Police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said Friday that police are still trying to identify and locate the driver, who will potentially be facing charges for the crash.

Four passengers of the SUV were injured, including a woman who was hospitalized. She was initially in critical condition, but has since improved and is expected to survive, DeSpain said.

