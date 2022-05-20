Woman sentenced to 3 years in prison for pedestrian death

A Sun Prairie woman was sentenced Friday to three years in prison for the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in 2020 on Madison's Far East Side.

Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara also sentenced Sharnae M. Thomas, 23, to four years of extended supervision after her release, court records state.

Thomas pleaded guilty in March to hit-and-run causing death for the June 22, 2020, crash that later caused the death of Connie M. Estrada, 29, on Cottage Grove Road near the intersection with Vernon Avenue.

According to a criminal complaint, Estrada was walking across Cottage Grove Road toward a Citgo gas station when she was struck by a car. Estrada's boyfriend told police he heard the sound and saw Estrada flying through the air, the complaint states.

Estrada died at St. Mary's Hospital on June 27, 2020.

Thomas, who was driving the car, turned herself in at the East Police District about 12 hours after the crash. She told police she stopped briefly after hearing a "thud" but drove away in a panic, the complaint states.

