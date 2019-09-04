A woman screamed and scared off a burglar in the bedroom of her Downtown apartment early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.
The frightened 20-year-old college student called 911 shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday after the man entered her bedroom in the 300 block of North Bassett Street, then fled when she screamed, Madison police public information officer Joel Despain said in a statement.
Several officers responded and cleared the apartment building, but no suspect was found.
It appeared the intruder entered the woman’s apartment through the window of a housemate who wasn’t home, Despain said.
The woman described the intruder as 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall, with a bald or shaved head, an athletic build, and who was either a tanned white man or an African American man with a lighter complexion. The woman said the man was either naked or wearing some type of skin-tight suit.
Despain said detectives will be investigating whether the case might be connected to another recent burglary where a victim provided a similar description of the intruder.