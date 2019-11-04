A town of Madison woman scratched and spit in the eye of officers after causing a crash while driving drunk on the East Side on Saturday night, Madison police reported.
Trisha L. Hodges, 40, was arrested on tentative charges of operating while intoxicated-second offense with passengers under 16 in car, battery to emergency rescue worker, disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing, and discharge of bodily fluids at public safety worker.
A Whitewater man told police he and many other motorists were stopped for a red light in the southbound lanes of Highway 51 at Pflaum Road about 5:30 p.m. Saturday when his car was struck from behind, causing significant damage to both vehicles. The man's passenger, a 52-year-old Madison woman, was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Hodges and her two passengers, both children, also were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, DeSpain said.
Hodges allegedly scratched a Madison police sergeant in the eye and hand and spit in the eye of an officer as several tried to control her at a Madison hospital. The sergeant and the officer were both treated for significant exposure, DeSpain said.