Woman says she was battered, had gun pointed at her during Halloween party

A woman told Madison police she was pushed down some stairs, hit in the face and had a gun pointed at her during a Halloween party on the Near East Side.

Officers were called to a hospital shortly after midnight Sunday after the 20-year-old Fitchburg resident was driven there by friends and being treated for a possible broken jaw, Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said.

She told officers some younger, uninvited teens came to the party on the 800 block of E. Gorham Street and attacked her after they were asked to leave.

