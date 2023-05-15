A woman said another driver flashed a gun during a road rage incident on Sunday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The woman said she was in a car near the East Washington Avenue and Stoughton Road intersection around 3:35 p.m. Sunday when another driver honked and yelled something at her, and also held up a gun and pointed it at the ceiling of his car, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

No shots were reported and the woman drove away and called for help, Fryer said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.

Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog that a 38-year-old man was contacted and a Department of Corrections hold was placed on him.

