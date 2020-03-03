You are the owner of this article.
Woman’s body found on North Side, authorities investigating, Madison police say

A woman’s body was found on the North Side Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

A passerby discovered the body of an adult female near the side of the road in the 600 block of Woodward Drive shortly before 6:30 a.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

There were no visible signs of trauma and it will be up to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death, DeSpain said.

