Woman’s body found on North Side, authorities investigating, Madison police say

A woman’s body was found on the North Side Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

A passerby discovered the body of an adult female near the side of the road in the 600 block of Woodward Drive shortly before 6:30 a.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There were no visible signs of trauma and it will be up to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death, DeSpain said.

Man charged in Blue Mounds homicide, teen stealing Porsche top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.