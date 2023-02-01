Woman robbed by a man wanting to bum a cigarette, police say

A woman was robbed at knifepoint Jan. 22 for refusing to give a man a cigarette, Madison police reported.

Police responded to a call at around 8:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Atticus Way where a woman reported having her purse robbed by a man who approached her outside her apartment, police spokesperson Stephanie Freyer said.

The man reportedly held a knife out and grabbed the woman by the shoulders when she refused to give him a cigarette, before running away with the woman's purse.

The woman had a cut mark on her jacket, but no injuries, Fryer said.

The suspect was described as a black man in his mid-40s with a dark complexion and a braided salt-and-pepper beard with beads. The man was wearing a navy jacket and grey jogger pants at the time of the robbery.

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

