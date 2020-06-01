Woman reports getting mugged in Madison's Warner Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 47-year-old woman reported being mugged Sunday afternoon while walking on a bike path in Warner Park on Madison's North Side.

The woman told police that the man grabbed her, demanded money and tried to push her into nearby woods just after 3 p.m.

The woman said she screamed and bit the man and was able to get away. The man was described as black and in his 40s, and wearing a black hoodie and gray pants.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.

