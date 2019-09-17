A woman reported that a man brushing his teeth pointed gun at her in a road-rage incident on the West Beltline during rush hour Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.
The 28-year-old woman told police the man was driving erratically, weaving in and out of traffic, and at some point, due to congestion, she passed him, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
She said that moments later, he accelerated and came up alongside her car. She could see he was brushing his teeth as he reached into his center console, picked up a gun and pointed it at her, DeSpain said.
The incident happened about 7:15 a.m. on the Beltline near Verona Road.
The woman described the man as African American, in his early 20s, with dreadlocks, driving a black Mitsubishi with temporary plates.