Woman pointed gun at man after requesting cigarettes from him at South Side store, Madison police say

A woman was arrested for pointing a gun at a man after she requested cigarettes from him at a South Side store on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were sent to the BP station at 318 S. Park St. on a report of an incident involving a gun, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement.

A 27-year-old man told officer he was at the gas station with his child in a stroller when a woman contacted him and asked for a pack of cigarettes. He said the woman then started an argument during which a bystander tried to intervene. The woman then took a handgun from her purse and pointed it at the man with her finger on the trigger, before getting into her vehicle and fleeing the scene, Becker said.

Police located the woman, Kelly Hayes, 37, at her residence a short time later and she admitted there was a handgun in her vehicle. After the handgun was found in the vehicle and seized, she was arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and felony bail jumping, Becker said.

