Woman pleads guilty to stealing from soccer club, has since returned money

A Madison woman pleaded guilty Monday to stealing about $23,000 from the Madison 56ers Soccer Club but has paid the money back and can see the conviction erased from her record if she completes a deferred-prosecution program.

Kirsta A. Johnson, 52, was charged in March 2020 after village of Oregon police said she took membership checks from the club in 2017.

During a brief hearing Monday, Dane County Circuit Judge Julie Genovese accepted her guilty plea to one count of felony theft of property worth more than $10,000, but also confirmed with prosecutors that Johnson has repaid the money. She had no prior criminal record in Wisconsin.

According to the complaint:

In May 2018, the treasurer of the Oregon-based club, working on his first day, told police he believed $23,000 in checks had been stolen from the club's office. He said parents had paid membership dues with checks but the checks were taken from the office before the club could deposit them. At the time police were contacted, Johnson was the vice president of the club's board of directors.

Copies of the cashed checks obtained from banks showed they had an endorsement stamp by the 56ers Soccer Club, but it was an old club stamp that had not been used for some years. Club officials told police Johnson had no reason to have the stamp for any job responsibilities and never had the authority to take or deposit checks.

Investigators also found the account into which the checks had been deposited was opened by Johnson, who was the sole owner of the account. Most of the checks were deposited at an automated teller machine in Madison.

Johnson declined comment after the hearing.