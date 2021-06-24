Woman pleads guilty to murder solicitation, says desperation over child custody case pushed her to it

Kelly Harper was desperate, she said, because nobody would listen to her allegations of child abuse against a man she is accused of trying to have killed, so she went to a murky corner of the internet called the dark web to find someone to do the job.

Harper, 38, of Columbus, pleaded guilty Thursday as expected, in accordance with a plea agreement she signed earlier this month. Under the pact, she agreed to be sentenced to six years in federal prison for a murder solicitation charge.

Court documents alleged that Harper had tried in December to hire someone to kill a person who was not identified by the documents. They also indicate that in October she had paid another murder-for-hire dark website, but Assistant U.S. Attorney Chad Elgersma said Thursday that the earlier solicitation turned out to be a scam.

Dressed in an orange Sauk County Jail uniform with shackles on her legs, Harper spoke softly as she told U.S. District Judge William Conley she was going through a custody battle with the person only identified in court and in case documents as the "known victim" or "KV." She claimed he had been abusing her children mentally and physically "for years."