Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge in near-fatal stabbing of her boyfriend

Police, with the help of neighbors who said they had seen Hand carrying a large knife, were able to get Hand to come out of the house after she initially refused.

At the East District police station, the complaint states, Hand asked whether police had found her boyfriend. Asked by an officer to clarify, she said, "The guy I stabbed, if I stabbed anyone, it would be him."

In a victim impact statement filed on Friday, the man wrote he was "okay" with the charge for Hand being reduced, but said the day he was stabbed "my life made a turn for the worse," he wrote. "The woman that I loved and still love has hurt me tremendously to the point I was near death and every second counted."

He wrote that he does not hate Hand, but "I do have resentment." He asked her to get the help she needs, and "to please make amends for what you did to me once you get to the acceptance point in your life." He wrote that he didn't know why he was stabbed, "and maybe I never will. But I need closure."

Hand remains free pending sentencing after posting $3,000 bail earlier this month.

