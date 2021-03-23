Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge in near-fatal stabbing of her boyfriend

A Wisconsin Dells woman who was charged in July with attempting to kill her boyfriend at their East Side home pleaded guilty Tuesday to a lesser charge.
Tasha L. Hand, 32, who was originally charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the stabbing of her 39-year-old boyfriend, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless injury as a crime of domestic violence, a lesser felony that carries up to 12½ years of combined prison and extended supervision.
A plea agreement reached between prosecutors and Hand's attorneys does not include any agreement on a proposed sentence, which will be decided by Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara once a pre-sentence report is finished by the state Department of Corrections.
Both sides will be free to argue the sentence they're seeking, under the agreement.
According to a criminal complaint, the stabbing occurred July 18 while the couple was living on Ridgeway Avenue in Madison, after they had been drinking and then had an argument.
Police found the man on the sidewalk, and a man at the scene told police he and his son had seen the man holding his chest before he fell to the ground.
"My girlfriend cut me," the victim told the man before collapsing, the complaint states.
The stabbing had pierced the man's aorta, the main artery in the body, and he was stabilized after surgery.
Police, with the help of neighbors who said they had seen Hand carrying a large knife, were able to get Hand to come out of the house after she initially refused.
At the East District police station, the complaint states, Hand asked whether police had found her boyfriend. Asked by an officer to clarify, she said, "The guy I stabbed, if I stabbed anyone, it would be him."
In a victim impact statement filed on Friday, the man wrote he was "okay" with the charge for Hand being reduced, but said the day he was stabbed "my life made a turn for the worse," he wrote. "The woman that I loved and still love has hurt me tremendously to the point I was near death and every second counted."
He wrote that he does not hate Hand, but "I do have resentment." He asked her to get the help she needs, and "to please make amends for what you did to me once you get to the acceptance point in your life." He wrote that he didn't know why he was stabbed, "and maybe I never will. But I need closure."
Hand remains free pending sentencing after posting $3,000 bail earlier this month.
