Woman pleads guilty to hit-and-run for Cottage Grove Road pedestrian death

A Sun Prairie woman pleaded guilty Monday to causing the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in 2020 on Madison's Far East Side.

Sharnae M. Thomas, 23, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run causing death for the June 22, 2020 crash that later caused the death of Connie M. Estrada, 29, which happened on Cottage Grove Road near the intersection with Vernon Avenue.

Under a plea agreement, Assistant District Attorney Awais Khalil will ask for no more than seven years in prison for Thomas. Thomas will be sentenced by Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara on May 20.

The maximum sentence for the conviction is 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision.

A second charge, driving with a suspended license and causing death, was dismissed as part of the agreement.

With her conviction, McNamara revoked Thomas' signature bond and ordered her jailed until her sentencing hearing.

A criminal complaint states Estrada's boyfriend told police he had walked with her from the Vernon Avenue area toward a Citgo gas station on Cottage Grove Road around 1 a.m., just prior to the incident.

He said as it began to rain he turned around near the Walgreens on Cottage Grove Road but Estrada continued walking and began to cross Cottage Grove Road. He told police he heard a thud and saw Estrada flying through the air, according to the complaint.

The driver initially stopped but left the scene. Estrada died at St. Mary's Hospital on June 27.

The driver, Thomas, turned herself in at the East Police District station about 12 hours after the crash and allowed her car to be impounded as evidence, the complaint states.

She told police she was driving a friend home when she heard a "thud," and after briefly stopping her car, she said, she became scared and began to drive around in a panic, the complaint states.

Thomas' attorney, Mark Hazelbaker, said in court Monday that Thomas has been severely depressed since the incident and at one point he considered questioning her competency to proceed in the case. While Thomas has improved, Hazelbaker said, she is still suffering from severe depression.

