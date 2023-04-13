A woman who stabbed a man to death at a Downtown apartment building in 2021 was ordered committed to a state mental health institution under a stipulation that she is not guilty of homicide because of a mental illness.

Crystal E. Hairston, 52, of Madison, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree intentional homicide for the July 27, 2021, stabbing death of Mark T. Ryan, 60, in the lobby of an apartment building on Braxton Place.

As part of a plea agreement, Deputy District Attorney Andrea Raymond stipulated that Hairston was mentally ill at the time of the homicide. Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland found Hairston not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, as stipulated, and ordered Hairston committed for life to the state Department of Health Services for institutional placement.

While Hairston might not remain under locked institutional care for the rest of her life, she will remain under DHS control for life, under the commitment order signed by Hyland.

In a brief statement, Hairston said she wanted to apologize to Ryan's sister, who was in the courtroom, and said, "I didn't know what I was doing."

The nature of Hairston's mental illness was not discussed in court but is part of a report that is not public.

State assistant public defender Matthew Giesfeldt said Hairston has long struggled with mental illness and has worked hard to overcome it, but she needed help at the time she stabbed Ryan.

"In Crystal's case the system didn't work quickly enough," Giesfeldt said. "It didn't work for Crystal and it didn't work for the victim as well."

A criminal complaint states surveillance video showed Hairston attacked Ryan unprovoked and stabbed him multiple times after he left an elevator in the lobby of the apartment building in the 750 block of Braxton Place.

As she was taken into custody by police, Hairston said, "I'm sorry" again and again and said, "Tonight I was so mad" as she admitted to police she stabbed Ryan, according to the complaint.

She was still holding the knife when police arrived, the complaint states.

Ryan was an advocate for the mentally ill and had worked for the Madison School District and Wisconsin Trails and was a volunteer for the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Meriter Nursing Home.

"The violent way that Mark died will always be with me," his sister wrote in a victim impact statement. She was not identified by name. "My life has changed tremendously, as I was very close to my brother."

She wrote that she is depressed, sad, angry, and worries more, and that she doesn't care about holidays much anymore.

"I feel guilt for not helping Mark move from his unsafe neighborhood," she wrote, adding she wanted to see Hairston locked away for life "so that she can't hurt another person."

