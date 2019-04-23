A Madison woman who uses a motorized scooter to get around was struck by a stolen car with three young people inside Friday afternoon, the car not stopping to help the woman.
The 61-year-old victim sustained shoulder and neck injuries and was taken to the hospital, Madison police said.
The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Park and Regent Streets.
"A witness said the woman was in the crosswalk and had a walk light to proceed across Park Street," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "A car was turning right from southbound Park Street onto Regent Street, and knocked the woman off her scooter."
Police were able to determine the car was stolen after a witness got a photo of the car with the license plate in the photo.
"It turned out to be stolen out of Fitchburg," DeSpain said. "Police are trying to identify the three young men in the car."
