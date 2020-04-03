You are the owner of this article.
Woman needs stitches to close head wound after robbery, battery on East Side, Madison police say

A woman needed multiple stitches to close a head wound after she was robbed and battered on the East Side Thursday night, Madison police reported.

The 46-year-old Madison woman is acquainted with the man and woman who attacked her in the 1800 block of Roth Street about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

She told police the woman held her down while the man struck her multiple times, before they fled with her money and cell phone, DeSpain said.

Police have probable cause to arrest the unnamed duo for robbery and substantial battery, DeSpain said.

