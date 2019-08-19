A 24-year-old woman was left needing stitches above her right eye after a verbal argument about a cover charge at a party on the Southwest Side turned into a battery early Saturday morning, police said.
The woman went to an after-party on the 6700 block of Hammersley Road, when the host, a 27-year-old woman, hit her on the eye and back of the head with a liquor bottle around 5:10 a.m., according to Madison police.
The host, Cierra Jackson, of Madison, was arrested Saturday, police reported.
The victim was taken to the hospital for a gash above her right eye, which was swollen shut, police said. She received multiple stitches to close up the injury.
Jackson denied hosting the party and hitting the victim, but officers said they had established probable cause to make an arrest.
Jackson was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of substantial battery and a probation violation.