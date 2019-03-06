A woman leaving a gym in Fitchburg Tuesday night was attacked when she got to her car, with the attacker fleeing when the woman started to scream.
The incident happened at about 8 p.m. at the Princeton Club, 2920 Hardrock Road, Fitchburg police said.
"After exiting the gym, the woman was followed to her car by the suspect," said Sgt. Andrew McCarthy. "As she opened the door, the suspect pushed her into the car and punched her several times."
The victim's screams scared off the suspect. Police didn't say if anything was taken from the victim or if she was injured.
A police dog was brought to the scene but the suspect was not located.
The suspect is black, about 18 to 24 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, stocky or muscular build, short hair, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweat pants.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Fitchburg police, 270-4300, or Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.
