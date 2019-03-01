Town of Madison police have issued a missing person alert for a 45-year-old Milwaukee woman who was last seen at a Madison domestic abuse center on Feb. 1.
Terra Caswell was reported missing from the Domestic Abuse Intervention Services, 2101 Fordem Ave., and police want to find her to make sure she's OK.
"Police officers spoke to Caswell's daughter, who said she had spoken to her via text and a phone conversation on Feb. 13," the alert said. "Caswell told her daughter she was fine and was living in Madison at an unknown location."
Caswell is white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 135 pounds, with reddish-brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to call town of Madison police, 210-7262.