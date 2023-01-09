 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman knows suspected shooter who fired into her car on Far East Side, Madison police say

Police lights

A woman knows a suspected shooter who fired into her car on Saturday night on the Far East Side, Madison police reported.

Multiple people were outside and heard gunshots in the 4500 block of Village Lane around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

A bullet entered the car inches from where the woman driver was sitting, but she wasn’t injured, Fryer said.

The woman left the area but returned minutes later, Fryer said.

The investigation is continuing, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

