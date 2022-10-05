Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in northern Dane County, authorities say

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in the town of Roxbury on Tuesday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dane County deputies and Sauk Prairie Fire and EMS were sent to the crash on Highway 12 at Highway 188, Lt. Heidi Gardner said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle was stopped on Highway 188 waiting to turn onto eastbound Highway 12, then crossed the westbound lanes of Highway 12 and collided with a vehicle heading westbound on Highway 12, causing that vehicle to roll and the 33-year-old woman driver to be ejected, Gardner said.

The woman, who was not identified, was later pronounced dead at a hospital, Gardner said.

No enforcement action was listed and the crash remains under investigation, Gardner said.