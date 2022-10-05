 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in northern Dane County, authorities say

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in the town of Roxbury on Tuesday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dane County deputies and Sauk Prairie Fire and EMS were sent to the crash on Highway 12 at Highway 188, Lt. Heidi Gardner said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle was stopped on Highway 188 waiting to turn onto eastbound Highway 12, then crossed the westbound lanes of Highway 12 and collided with a vehicle heading westbound on Highway 12, causing that vehicle to roll and the 33-year-old woman driver to be ejected, Gardner said.

The woman, who was not identified, was later pronounced dead at a hospital, Gardner said.

No enforcement action was listed and the crash remains under investigation, Gardner said.

People are also reading…

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

All the top issues heading into this year's midterms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics