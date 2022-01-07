 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman just feet away from getting shot inside her own home, Madison police say

A Madison woman sleeping inside her home was just feet away from getting shot Thursday night when a bullet struck her residence, according to police. 

Multiple people told police they heard gunshots around 11:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of Piccadilly Drive, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said. No injuries were reported. 

Four others, including a baby, were inside the home with the woman when it was hit with gunfire, Fryer said. 

A car that was parked nearby was also hit by a bullet, Fryer said. 

