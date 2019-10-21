A woman spotted a stranger behind the wheel of her rental car as she was leaving a home on Madison's Southwest Side Saturday morning. As the woman yelled at the man, he started to drive away and she jumped on the hood of the car.
The 23-year-old woman tried to hang on to the 2019 red Toyota Camry, but she said the man "started driving like a maniac," fleeing the scene on the 1900 block of Reetz Road around 7:15 a.m. The man slammed on the brakes at the intersection of Gilbert and Raymond Roads, and the woman fell to the ground after holding on for over half of a mile, according to Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Witnesses in one car saw the stolen car coming directly towards them, nearly hitting their car with the woman holding on, DeSpain said. The witnesses went to help the woman after she fell, DeSpain said. She was not seriously injured.
The woman said she realized she had left the key fob inside of the rental car. She described the suspect as a Black male, 26 to 27 years old with a lighter complexion, heavy build and ear-length dreadlocks.