Woman jumps from Beltline bridge into Yahara River following police standoff

A 30-year-old woman pulled to the side of the Beltline Highway at about 1:15 a.m. on Saturday and jumped into the Yahara River following a long standoff with police.

A Monona police officer patrolling the Beltline and saw the woman's vehicle on a shoulder of the highway and stopped to help because he believed it was disabled, according to a new release from the Monona Police Department.

She had stopped on the Yahara River Bridge, which crosses the river close to where it flows into Lake Waubesa.

But as the officer approached, he saw she was standing near the barrier closest to the water. She told the officer to go away — and that she intended to jump into the river.

The eastbound lanes of the Beltline were closed and more officers were called onto the scene, the release said. Following 45 minutes of talking to a Madison police negotiator, the woman jumped off the bridge and plunged nearly 25 feet into the water.

She was quickly pulled into a boat by Madison firefighters and taken to a local hospital. She did not have major injuries.

The woman agreed to be admitted for mental health treatment, police said.

