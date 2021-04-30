Woman injures officer when being arrested for role in disturbance, Madison police say

A woman injured an officer when she was being arrested for her role in a disturbance on Wednesday, Madison police reported.

At about 1:45 p.m., police responded to a disturbance between two people known to each other in the 10 Block Sinykin Circle on the Far East Side, officer Michael Malloy said in a report.

When officers arrived, a woman who was involved, Sydney Clemens, 18, had left the scene and they later met with her at the West District Station, Malloy said.

Police developed probable cause to arrest Clemens for battery and disorderly conduct and when she was told she was being arrested, Clemens began to physically resist officers, kicking and attempting to elbow an officer, causing a hand injury to the officer, Malloy said.

Clemens was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of battery to law enforcement, battery, and disorderly conduct, Malloy said.

