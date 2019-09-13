Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo crop
A Madison woman was injured when her car was struck by a man driving a stolen SUV on the Near East Side on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

The crash happened about 7:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and East Johnson Street, police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Witnesses told police the SUV was speeding and inbound on East Washington Avenue when it ran a red light at East Johnson Street and struck the woman’s car, DeSpain said.

The woman was transported to a hospital with chest and neck pain, but her injuries weren’t life-threatening, police said.

Officers found the damaged and unoccupied SUV, which was stolen out of Fort Atkinson, not long after the crash parked at the intersection of East Main Street and South Livingston Street, DeSpain said.

Police said they are attempting to identify the person who was driving at the time of the crash.

