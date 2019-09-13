A Madison woman was injured when her car was struck by a man driving a stolen SUV on the Near East Side on Sunday night, Madison police reported.
The crash happened about 7:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and East Johnson Street, police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Witnesses told police the SUV was speeding and inbound on East Washington Avenue when it ran a red light at East Johnson Street and struck the woman’s car, DeSpain said.
The woman was transported to a hospital with chest and neck pain, but her injuries weren’t life-threatening, police said.
Officers found the damaged and unoccupied SUV, which was stolen out of Fort Atkinson, not long after the crash parked at the intersection of East Main Street and South Livingston Street, DeSpain said.
Police said they are attempting to identify the person who was driving at the time of the crash.
Retired detective witnesses North Side shooting, chases and helps arrest gunman, police say
Driver faces OWI homicide charge after passenger dies in crash into parked dump truck in Milton, authorities say
Services set for Madison hydrogeologist killed in 'completely random assault'
Bystander intervention leads to arrests of robber and man who attacked restaurant worker, Madison police say
Monroe woman feared being shot when man pointed gun at her on Southwest Side, Madison police say
‘Tragic accident’: Edgerton man killed when run over by bulldozer, police say
Despite additional efforts, winter is likely to be what reduces bad behavior Downtown
Massage therapist arrested for allegedly touching client in sexual manner, Madison police say
Couple’s argument on Near East Side interrupted when stranger stabs man, Madison police say
Madison man gets 18 years in federal prison for taxi, gas station robberies
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.