A woman was injured in a rollover crash after running into a parked car Downtown on Friday, Madison police reported.

The 44-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after the crash about 6 a.m. Friday in the area of East Dayton and Paterson streets, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The woman, who was not identified, told officers she was changing the climate control on her vehicle when she drove into a parked vehicle, causing her vehicle to roll over, Fryer said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the crash is under investigation, Fryer said.

