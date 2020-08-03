You are the owner of this article.
Woman injured in car vs. bicycle crash in Sun Prairie
Woman injured in car vs. bicycle crash in Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie police car
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A woman riding a bicycle on a crosswalk was hit by a car in Sun Prairie Monday morning, police said.

The woman was trying to cross on McCoy Road from W. Main Street when the car traveling westbound on McCoy Road hit her at around 10:48 a.m., Lt. Kevin Konopacki said. It is unknown if the woman was already in the crosswalk when the car was approaching. 

The woman was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery, Konopacki said. The driver of the car is cooperating with Sun Prairie police. 

No arrests or citations have been made at this time, and the crash remains under investigation.

