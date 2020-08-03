Woman injured in car vs. bicycle crash in Sun Prairie

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A woman riding a bicycle on a crosswalk was hit by a car in Sun Prairie Monday morning, police said.

The woman was trying to cross on McCoy Road from W. Main Street when the car traveling westbound on McCoy Road hit her at around 10:48 a.m., Lt. Kevin Konopacki said. It is unknown if the woman was already in the crosswalk when the car was approaching.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery, Konopacki said. The driver of the car is cooperating with Sun Prairie police.

No arrests or citations have been made at this time, and the crash remains under investigation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.