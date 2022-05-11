Woman injured in attack at Madison's homeless encampment

A resident of Madison's city-owned homeless encampment suffered non-life-threatening injuries after she was attacked with an "edged weapon" by another resident early Wednesday morning, police said.

Police were sent to the collection of tiny, prefabricated homes at 3202 Dairy Drive just after 1 a.m. The 37-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and the weapon was recovered at the scene, but the 31-year-old male suspect fled, police said. The victim and her attacker know each other, police said.

The homeless encampment has seen at least two other dangerous incidents since it began welcoming the first of its approximately 30 residents in November.

On March 15, a 29-year-old woman who was visiting someone who lived there was stabbed with what police believe was a screwdriver. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was a 52-year-old woman who lived at the encampment, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the most recent incident to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

