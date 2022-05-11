Woman injured in attack at Madison's homeless encampment

A resident of Madison's city-owned homeless encampment suffered non-life-threatening injuries after she was attacked with an "edged weapon" by another resident early Wednesday morning, police said.
Police were sent to the collection of tiny, prefabricated homes at 3202 Dairy Drive just after 1 a.m. The 37-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and the weapon was recovered at the scene, but the 31-year-old male suspect fled, police said. The victim and her attacker know each other, police said.
The homeless encampment has seen at least two other dangerous incidents since it began welcoming the first of its approximately 30 residents in November.
On March 15, a 29-year-old woman who was visiting someone who lived there
was stabbed with what police believe was a screwdriver. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was a 52-year-old woman who lived at the encampment, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the most recent incident to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or
P3Tips.com.
Photos: Madison welcomes homeless to first shelter encampment
Jay Gonstead prepares to pack up his belongings at Reindahl Park, including the small tent he had been staying in, for the move to the city's new homeless shelter encampment on the Southeast Side. Roughly 75 people have been living at the Reindahl encampment.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Jay Gonstead begins to pack up his things at Reindahl Park in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Gonstead is one of the first few people to move to the city-sanctioned homeless encampment along Dairy Drive. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
MACH OneHealth outreach staff members Alexa Weber, left, and Adam Kleman help Jay Gonstead pack his belongings at Reindahl Park for a move to the city's first shelter encampment on the Southeast Side. Gonstead would be among the first to move to the site, which features 30 heated tiny shelters.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Jay Gonstead hugs a friend as he prepares to leave Reindahl Park to move to the city-sanctioned homeless encampment along Dairy Drive in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Tim Jones, facilities leader for MACH OneHealth, gives Jay Gonstead a tour of the city-sanctioned homeless encampment along Dairy Drive in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Tim Jones, left, facilities leader for MACH OneHealth, hands Jay Gonstead keys to his cabin at the new encampment.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Jay Gonstead smiles at the prospect of a hot shower, something he hasn't had in a few weeks, as he tours the city-sanctioned homeless encampment along Dairy Drive in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Jay Gonstead holds the door to his shelter as Maria Tran, of MACH OneHealth, helps him move in.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
In his new shelter, Jay Gonstead weighs the events of the day, which began with him waking up to news that he would be moving to the encampment along Dairy Drive.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Jay Gonstead opens the door to his cabin, which he has begun to settle into at the city-sanctioned homeless encampment along Dairy Drive in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
A camp chair is set in front of a cabin at the city's homeless shelter encampment. The operators are encouraging the users to personalize their spaces.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
