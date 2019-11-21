Bullets targeted at others hit residences and injured a woman in two shootings blocks apart Wednesday night on the East Side and North Side, Madison police reported.
Shortly before 8:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Coolidge Street on the East Side on multiple reports of shots fired and a vehicle fleeing the area, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement.
Arriving officers found several shell casings in the road and a specific house appeared to be targeted, but there were no reported injuries or damages found, Becker said.
Police were sent back to the 2800 block of Coolidge Street about 10:40 p.m. when a 35-year-old man reported that he had found that a bullet had entered his home and gone through multiple interior walls. It appears that the residence is not associated with the suspected target residence, and that the man is an innocent citizen whose home was caught in the line of fire, Becker said.
At about 9:35 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of Bunting Lane on multiple reports of shots being fired and vehicles fleeing the area, Becker said in another statement.
Arriving officers found numerous shell casings in the road. Two people who had been outside in the yard of a specific house appear to have been the target, but there were no reported injuries or damages located there, Becker said.
As police were arriving at the Bunting Lane scene, a 30-year-old woman called 911 from a residence on Oriole Lane to report that she had just been stuck by a stray bullet. The bullet entered her residence and struck her while she was in her bedroom, resulting in a non-life threatening injury, Becker said.
Two children, 11 and 4, in the home at the time were unharmed, Becker said.
The suspect in the Bunting Lane shooting was described as a black male 18 to 20 years old, who was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
The targeted duo were a 17-year-old boy and a 36-year-old woman, both from Madison.
Anyone who has information on either shooting is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
